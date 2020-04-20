Ipid probing death of man ‘assaulted’ by police in Soweto

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that it is investigating the death of a man allegedly involving police in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Acting Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said on Monday that the 23-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by police officers in Naledi or nearby Zola on Friday. He said the family claimed he died as a result of the assault.

“Despite the fact that he received medical attention at the local medical facility, he eventually passed on at his home on Sunday,” said Seisa.

No arrests have been made.