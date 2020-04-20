South Africa

Ipid probing death of man ‘assaulted’ by police in Soweto

20 April 2020 - 15:13 By Iavan Pijoos
The 23-year-old man allegedly assaulted by Soweto cops died on Sunday from his injuries. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that it is investigating the death of a man allegedly involving police in Soweto, Johannesburg. 

Acting Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said on Monday that the 23-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by police officers in Naledi or nearby Zola on Friday. He said the family claimed he died as a result of the assault.

“Despite the fact that he received medical attention at the local medical facility, he eventually passed on at his home on Sunday,” said Seisa.

No arrests have been made.

The incident follows the death of Collin Khosa on Good Friday, allegedly at the hands of soldiers in Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg.

In a legal letter of demand sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Khosa's family demanded financial compensation for loss of support, trauma, shock, psychological assistance and medical expenses.

On Sunday, the SA Military Ombud said it had received 28 complaints from the public on about the conduct of SANDF members since the start of the lockdown. At least 15 were from members of the public regarding allegations of excessive force and physical abuse by soldiers.

The office has also registered complaints during the lockdown from serving members of the SANDF concerning their conditions of service.

