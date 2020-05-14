Plugging your cherished classic into the electric future

There’s plenty of choice too. As Morgan puts it, you can have “mild or wild". Mild is generally for the Fiat 500 and Volkswagen Beetle, perfect for commuting with a range of 150km-250km. Go for wild and you can have a full 100kWh battery pack capable of sports car acceleration and a range of up to 400km on a charge.

To get an idea of how wild things can be, we took a drive in one of the first conversions Morgan did, a classic Volkswagen double-cab bakkie that started life in SA as a fire tender before he imported it. It’s impressively quick, accelerating silently and effortlessly with the speed of a sports car.

That’s not surprising, because like many of the conversions Morgan does, his Volksie is equipped with the full kit from a Tesla Model X P100D.

Morgan sources half of his batteries and most of his motors from salvaged Teslas through a company called Zero EV. We paid them a visit and spoke to company founder Chris Hazell. He was busy working on converting a Porsche Boxster, a Mercedes Pagoda and an old Bentley set to have a ground-up rebuild as part of its new electric life.

Hazell admits that going electric is not cheap — in fact the cost to convert a Porsche 964, one of his most popular kits, is £47,000 (R1,069,000). But given that it can cost almost that for a full engine rebuild, he says some owners are choosing instead to switch to electric.

According to Hazell, many making the choice are wealthy people who want to be seen to be green, but they are also keen on having better reliability. To get an idea of what inspires owners to switch, we spoke to Peter Brazier, who had his Ferrari 308 GTSi converted.

“If I’d known what I was getting out the other end, converting it would have been a no-brainer,” he said. “The 308 GTSi has a weight distribution of 40:60. Now it’s 50:50 and the effect is astounding, even just doing 50km/h around a roundabout.”

He also says that acceleration has improved from the original 0-96km/h time of 7.8 seconds to just 3.8 seconds. That’s an impressive improvement and means he now has a better handling Ferrari that accelerates as quickly as many of Maranello’s more modern machines.