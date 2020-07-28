Features

Engineer's best friend: How a dog-like robot is helping Ford retool plants

28 July 2020 - 08:14 By Reuters
This dog-like robot made by Boston Dynamics is helping Ford retool its production plants.
This dog-like robot made by Boston Dynamics is helping Ford retool its production plants.
Image: Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It runs, walks, and prances, rhythmically tapping its four feet before it sinks down on its haunches and crouches.

Despite its name, Fluffy has no fur. But the bright yellow robot, leased by Ford Motor Co from Boston Dynamics Inc, can fetch pictures and videos of a car factory with its five 'eyes' to help engineers design upgrades for workspaces.

With an accurate camera scan, “we can build those pieces within the work station, and we can see if there's any interferences or if everything new is going to fit,” said Mark Goderis, Ford's advanced manufacturing centre digital engineering manager.

Fluffy, controlled by an engineer with a hand-held device, can travel up to 4.8km/h for about two hours on its battery.

Fluffy can also ride 'Scouter,' a small round robot, through a factory to save power, while the two companions gather data. Wherever Scouter cannot glide into, Fluffy can fill in the gaps.

The automaker is testing the robots at its Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Michigan. The robots' scans cost a fraction of the $300,000 (roughly R4.94m) needed for engineers to walk over millions of square feet in a factory to set up cameras on a tripod, Ford said in a statement.

But the new engineers are just helpers, Goderis said.

“Our goal isn't to displace any of the workforce,” he said, but “automating our processes and making the engineers and people that work for our company more efficient and effective in building quality products.”

Boston does not provide lease terms but Fluffy's robot model, named 'Spot,' can be purchased for $74,500 (roughly R1.23m).

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Hydrogen champion Hyundai races to electric as Tesla takes off

Hyundai Motor Co, an early backer of hydrogen cars, has watched the electric rise of Tesla, including on its home turf. Now's it's going on the ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Auto parts makers shine spotlight on aluminium's role in electric vehicles

A faster-paced energy transition through a speedier shift to electric vehicles has created a new, substantial demand stream for aluminium and major ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

No kidding ... R580,000 will buy you this all-electric Bugatti

For the first time in about 90 years, Bugatti has released an electric car, the Baby II ... a model for children
Motoring
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage news
  2. Fancy an all-electric Mk1 Golf GTI? VW is working on it Features
  3. BMW design chief explains that controversial new 4 Series grille Features
  4. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  5. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X