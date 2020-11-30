You could be buying a second-hand death trap on wheels, warns Sambra

The South African Motorbody Repairers’ Association (Sambra) has renewed its call for vehicle insurers to make public their register of written-off vehicles, saying it could save lives.

Richard Green, national director of Sambra, says it’s no longer possible for consumers to find out if the second-hand vehicle they are purchasing has been previously written off, meaning they could unwittingly be buying death traps on wheels.

He cited the example of a customer who purchased a second hand Ford Ranger in August from a dealer in Gauteng for R378,000, saying she had no idea it had previously been written off and deemed uneconomical to repair.

“It was only when she went back to East London and her husband wanted to book the car in for a service that they were told by the Ford servicing dealer that there were multiple problems with the car,” says Green.

When the customer took the vehicle to an independent motor body repairer, there were 35 serious faults found, ranging from hydraulic brake lines being secured with cable ties, to multiple structural repair issues on the frame to a front suspension that could break due to heated second-hand suspension parts.

“The net result, a vehicle which is not only very unsafe and dangerous to drive, but one which could cause a very serious road accident,” noted Green, adding that it was a perfect example of why insurers need to release a write-off register which can protect unsuspecting buyers. In the cited case the car was sold to the unsuspecting couple from a Whatsapp video, with a “legitimate” Code 2 (the description for a used car) registration instead of being reclassified as having being rebuilt (Code 3).

“We have investigated the matter further and found the vehicle was initially sold in Cape Town in 2017 in Paarden Eiland. It was then written off in October 2019. The vehicle then found its way to Joburg where it was repaired at a second hand car dealership in Johannesburg,” notes Green.

Green says the assessors know the Johannesburg dealer who sold the rebuild. They have visited this same dealer with a similar complaint on another Ford Ranger which was also a very substandard rebuild. In that case the client was advised not to buy the vehicle.