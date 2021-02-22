OPINION | Are those VW Polo driver stigmas justified?

Volkswagen Polo drivers. The reputation of said group has probably trumped that of minibus taxi operators for dubious behaviour on (and sometimes off) our roads.

Even if your interest in South African car culture is basic at best, you will have noticed the model has become the subject of multiple memes and other jokes filed to the motoring drawer.

Before you lynch me, my observations are made as the custodian of a sixth-generation Polo GTI for the past 10 months and 13,800km.

The Polo driver and the penchant for mishap joins an elite league of motoring comedy stereotypes.

Think along the lines of tropes such as that Land Rover Discovery 3 with a lopsided pneumatic suspension, an old Toyota Corolla sporting brown-beaded seat covers, or the “stock standard” Ford Fiesta ST with a Monster Energy Drink sticker on its tailgate. Just some examples – we could spend a few hours on good-natured vehicular typecasting.

On any given day in the realm of social media, your feed is bound to be graced by the image of a Polo in a compromising position. On its roof. Or in a hedge. Being attacked by an elephant. Wearing overly flamboyant modifications. Carrying interesting cargo (like hookah-pipe apparatus, lit coal optional).