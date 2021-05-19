Everything you need to know about buying a used Nissan Qashqai

Nissan was among the pioneers of the compact sport-utility vehicle segment.

Anyone remember the Terrano from the new millennium, available in two-door and long-wheelbase formats? It was similar in constitution to the equivalent Toyota RAV4 and Suzuki Vitara of the day.

But it was the Qashqai of 2006 that really set things off. It made its local debut at the Auto Africa exhibition in October that year and went on sale in the third quarter of 2007. A practical warrior for suburbs and cityscapes, with a name that some found hard to pronounce. Over a decade later the title has proven itself as a mainstay for the firm. Nobody struggles to say Qashqai now.

While the third-generation replacement is imminent, the current, outgoing vehicle will remain a popular sight for a while to come. We reacquainted with the model during a week in the saddle of a pre-owned example. But before we get to that, can we take a moment to savour the trip that is inflation?

A July 30 2008 press release lists the price of the first-generation, flagship 2.0 dCi Tekna at R293,590. Fast-forward to the present day and the range-topper as listed on the Nissan website (1.2 Tekna CVT) goes for R521,700!

When this second-generation car came to market in July 2014, prices ranged between R281,900 (1.2T Visia) and R410,500 (1.6 dCi Acenta AWD with navigation and leather upholstery). It was treated to a significant life-cycle refresh in 2018, gaining styling tweaks and specification enhancements. Pictured here is the limited-run Midnight Edition version, launched in October 2020.