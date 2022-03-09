CONSUMER WATCH | Write-off registry will bring peace of mind to used car purchases

Last week an interesting listing appeared on the website of a well-known salvage vehicle auctioneer. It was a 2021 Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI with less than 10,000km on the odometer, with damage that most would describe as severe.

The front right of the vehicle clearly bore the brunt of significant impact and the interior images revealed the front airbags had been deployed. When I checked on Sunday, bidding had reached more than R500,000. Near-new examples on the digital classifieds start from upwards of R765,000.

Obviously, because of where the car ended up, it was deemed a write-off by the insurer. “Uneconomical to repair” is the more euphemistic term — one enshrouded in its own terms and conditions, depending on who you ask.

However, according to the advertisement, the Volkswagen retained its Code 2 title, putting it in the same category as any used vehicle on sale in the country.

For reference, the four codes, according to the National Administration Traffic Information System (NaTIS) are: Code 1 (new vehicles); Code 2 (used vehicles); Code 3 (a vehicle suffering damage that requires substantial rebuilding) and Code 4 (destroyed to the extent the vehicle cannot be made roadworthy).

My initial response was that it would only be a matter of time before this particular Golf GTI made its way back onto the market, most likely at a small non-franchise dealer, after cheap repairs had been carried out. Would the seller disclose the origins of the vehicle to the interested buyer? It would be surprising if that were the case. This is a scenario that happens more often than one believes, and is a storyline we have seen in Consumer Watch features in this publication.

Blame in entirety cannot be apportioned to the salvage houses. Anyone who purchases a vehicle directly through such outlets knows what they are signing up for.

From the perspective of consumers, the problem lies firstly with the classification of a vehicle that has been written-off: surely it should be slapped with a title higher on the scale, rather than Code 2 and what that implies?

Secondly, there is an obvious lack of transparency on the part of dealerships reselling vehicles acquired from salvage firms, repaired and passed off as quality pre-owned stock.

In time, consumers may be afforded an extra layer of confidence with the establishment of a public vehicle salvage database (VSD).

This comes after the SA Insurance Association (Saia) announced discussions were underway towards making information available to consumers.

In an interview with Sowetan Motoring, Pamela Ramagaga, general manager of insurance risks, confirmed engagements with the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), SA Motor Body Repairers Association (Sambra), the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and other members had been ongoing to discuss solutions aimed at benefitting the consumer.

“As you have seen in previous media, there is a problem in SA in terms of quality repair, with cars that have been repaired that should not have been repaired, or cars that have been repaired and could be repaired, but not correctly,” she said.

“At the heart of that is the question of the insurance industry selling salvage, and that salvage then being a source of cars that go to be repaired,” explained Ramagaga.

She said previous hesitation in making the VSD public had been because the database was primarily created for the purposes of combatting crime.

Zakes Sondiyazi, insurance risks manager at Saia, said the database served to assist in cases of accident staging, where damaged vehicles were cloned. According to Sondiyazi, of the 12m cars registered in the country, as many as 5m are insured.

He said the terms of the VSD are yet to be finalised.

A meeting is set to be held on March 10 to discuss its rollout and formation.

Sondiyazi also disputed the claim that insurers were reluctant to give written-off vehicles a Code 3 classification because it would impact salvage values.

“It is a perception. There is a narrative driven by different parties for an end goal. There are Code 2 cars that have been not been repaired to specification. These taint the reputation of vehicles repaired to correct standard,” he said.