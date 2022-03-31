Want a rally car for the road? Here are six great used buys

If SA’s inaugural 2022 Toyota GR Cup has caught your attention and the Toyota GR Yaris has ignited your passion for all things rally, then these are the used-car options to consider should you wish to own a rally car for the road. It’s worth noting that in this local circuit competition, the GR Yaris is driven in virtually standard form, with the only updates being the addition of a roll cage, the removal of the rear bench, the fitment of racing harnesses and an upgrade to racing tyres (and more aggressive brake pads).

Using AutoTrader data covering the first two months of 2022, we’ve picked out a handful of all-wheel-drive options that will have you channelling your inner Tommi Mäkinen in no time (all within the confines of the law, of course).