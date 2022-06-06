Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June

Bigger is always better. Except when it comes to fuel tank size in our economic climate where a litre of 95 unleaded petrol costs R24,17.

While most modern cars carry between 40 to 50l worth of the precious liquid, some vehicles carry three times at much. While this might do wonders for cruising range, it tends to make visits to the fuel station a somewhat traumatic affair.

Here's a look at what it costs to fill five machines with particularly generous fuel carrying capacities.