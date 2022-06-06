Holomisa calls on parliament to probe Fraser's allegations while Ramaphosa 'goes on sabbatical'

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wants parliament to investigate allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa may be complicit in alleged criminality after the theft of millions of dollars at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The president should go on sabbatical leave during that time, he suggested.

Holomisa has written to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suggesting that parliament should appoint two or three retired judges to conduct a preliminary investigation into former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser’s allegations that Ramaphosa had not reported the crime to the police and had sought to cover-up the matter.

“These allegations have been greatly destructive of the country’s image, both at home and abroad, and are likely to affect investor confidence negatively, especially given that President Ramaphosa has acted as the champion of good governance and now this bomb has burst over his very own head,” said Holomisa.

Holomisa said he was turning to parliament given the alleged involvement of the police and the SSA in covering up the matter, but also because parliament has a constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight on the executive.