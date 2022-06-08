Why you really should own an Alfa Romeo at least once

Everyone remembers their first. My first time behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo was motoring nirvana to my 19-year-old self in 2005. It was a 2000 model GTV 3.0l V6 24V, type 916 as they are known. Purists didn’t like the shift to front-wheel drive, claiming Alfa had lost the plot. ..