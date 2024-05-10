If you're a fan of vinyl records and Italian supercars, then news that Technics and Lamborghini have joined forces will be music to your ears.
The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based carmaker and Japanese audio brand recently teamed up to codevelop the racy new SL-1200M7B turntable: a flagship record player inspired by Lamborghini’s iconic Y-shape pattern and emblazoned with the orange, green and yellow liveries of the marque’s super sports cars.
Its slipmat wears the famous raging bull logo.
Purchasers of the SL-1200M7B will also be treated to an exclusive gift in the form of a vinyl record featuring the powerful engine and driving sounds of six different Lamborghini V12-engine super sports cars, recorded especially for this project. These include the 400GT 2+2, Miura SV, 25th Anniversary Countach, Diablo 6.0 SE, Murciélago LP 640 and Revuelto.
The vinyl surface is printed with a picture of the Revuelto's multi-spoke wheel and tyre.
You can listen to the best Lamborghini V12 engines on this custom Technics turntable
Image: Supplied
If you're a fan of vinyl records and Italian supercars, then news that Technics and Lamborghini have joined forces will be music to your ears.
The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based carmaker and Japanese audio brand recently teamed up to codevelop the racy new SL-1200M7B turntable: a flagship record player inspired by Lamborghini’s iconic Y-shape pattern and emblazoned with the orange, green and yellow liveries of the marque’s super sports cars.
Its slipmat wears the famous raging bull logo.
Purchasers of the SL-1200M7B will also be treated to an exclusive gift in the form of a vinyl record featuring the powerful engine and driving sounds of six different Lamborghini V12-engine super sports cars, recorded especially for this project. These include the 400GT 2+2, Miura SV, 25th Anniversary Countach, Diablo 6.0 SE, Murciélago LP 640 and Revuelto.
The vinyl surface is printed with a picture of the Revuelto's multi-spoke wheel and tyre.
Image: Supplied
The Lamborghini/Technics SL-1200M7B will be available for purchase exclusively through sales channels authorised by Technics and specialised stores.
Visit this link for more information. Be sure to hurry though, as it's only available from now until June.
MORE:
First Porsche 911 Turbo set to wow Concours of Elegance 2024
WATCH | Famous Fords that starred on the silver screen
With used car prices down, selling your car may not be enough to cover the loan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos