Red or black first? How to properly jump-start a car

Like knowing how to change a tyre, jump-starting a car is a valuable skill all motorists should have, but it has to be done right.
Battery Centre says attempting a jump-start when the battery is damaged can cause significant harm to the vehicle and provides the following advice:
Like most electronics, a power surge can cause damage to the electronic systems of a modern car. A seemingly well-meaning jump-start can cause a power surge and affect the effectiveness of onboard computers and safety systems or damage the engine and result in expensive repairs.
First, have the right tools. Jumper cables should be part of your emergency travel kit or, even better, a jump starter power bank that doesn't require another car.
If you only have jumper cables, park both cars close to each other in neutral with the handbrake on and switch everything off. Attach the cables in the following order:
- connect the red clamp to the positive post of the battery that's not working;
- connect the other end of the red cable to the positive post of the working battery;
- connect the black cable to the negative post of the working battery;
- attach the other black cable to the engine block of the car with the flat battery;
- start the car with a working battery, let it idle for a few minutes and then switch it off before starting the other vehicle;
- if the car starts without hassle, remove the cables and let the engine run so that the battery can charge; and
- remove the cables in the reverse order of how you connect them.
What if the car doesn’t start?
If the vehicle doesn't start after 15 seconds, stop the procedure and check the ignition and fuel systems. In some instances the car won't start or will die when removing the cables. These could be signs that there's a problem with more than just the battery and you'll need professional advice and help.
If you know the battery is old, it’s best to get it checked by a battery specialist every six months to monitor the battery’s health and ensure it has the correct voltage. Plus, they will check the alternator and starter. Some do these checks for free.
Motorists are advised to avoid jump-starting cars with start/stop technology as a jump-start can cause inconsistencies with the start/stop system and damage it.
A good quality vehicle battery should last about four to five years, says Battery Centre. The lifespan of the battery largely depends on the manufacturing process and the manner in which it is used. With proper care, including regular battery checks and keeping the battery clear of debris and dirt, the battery can last a long time.
Running the battery flat, even once, may significantly reduce its lifespan. When it starts to weaken you'll see the warning signs so you can prepare to get it checked and replaced (if need be) before it fails on you.
Red or black first? How to properly jump-start a car
Image: Supplied
What if the car doesn’t start?
