WATCH | Isn’t it cute? Check out the world’s smallest electric car

The Birò is the world’s smallest electric car. At 1.79m long and 1.1m wide, it’s almost small enough to fit into the load bay of a single-cab bakkie but big enough to carry two people.

Made by Italian firm Estrima, the Birò was launched in 2008 as a microcar for congested urban environments, and four can fit into one car-sized parking. It’s classified as a quadricycle but is licensed to drive on public roads, and has an enclosed cockpit with doors, a roof and a windscreen for weather protection.

For 2022 the Birò has been updated with a boot which grows from 41l to 122l, and the batteries are positioned lower for better handling stability.