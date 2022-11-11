Why analogue classic cars are so popular in our digital world

Picture this. The internet collapses and modern cars with their computer technology dependence are crippled. But not the classic car.
An extreme viewpoint, but it does make you think about owning one of these historic gems. Perhaps it’s the appreciation in value along with the fun and nostalgic factors that make these older and quirky combustion engine classics so appealing.
“There’s a case to be made for a classic car that not only tickles the memory bank, but the financial bank as well. The notion of a car as an appreciating asset might sound contradictory, but the value of many classics increases considerably, especially as they become rarer,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
Two iconic and typically South African classics whose values have soared are the VW Beetle and VW Kombi. Both the humble rear-engined “bug”’ and hippy van are bang on in terms of nostalgia and fun, especially for the flower power generation.
Built in South Africa from 1951 to 1979, the reliable and lovable little Beetle, made famous by the movie Herbie The Love Bug, cost around R1,800 in 1970. According to AutoTrader data, today the average list price for a Beetle with a registration year of 1970,and an average mileage of 87,438km is R209,790.
Then there’s the iconic VW bus, the preferred mode of transport for hippies, surfers and families. VW's T series (Kombi, Microbus, Volksiebus and so on) was built here from 1955 to 2002. These iconic and sought-after vans are becoming scarce, with only 20 listed for sale so far this yearr, according to AutoTrader. Today the average price for a 1967 VW Kombi Split Screen with 24,837km on the clock is a staggering R639,684. Last year it was R530,583 demonstrating used car inflation coupled with classic car value uplift.
Investing in historic cars can be emotionally and financially rewarding. But what if the classic needs restoring or updating? Restoration can be a costly business, and if the end goal is to monetise the asset, original parts are key. For advice on where to find original parts, classic car clubs should be the first port of call.
Then there’s the “resto-mod”, a classic car restoration with all the mod cons. Outwardly, it looks the same, but all the old bits are replaced with modern parts and new technology. These reimagined classics have gained in popularity.
Whether it is an original classic for those who love nostalgia, or a resto-mod for the more modern-minded, the pleasure of finding and owning these cars is likely to rise as the era of the battery electric vehicle takes over.
Why analogue classic cars are so popular in our digital world
Image: photobeginner / 123rf
