Driving tips that could save your life during flash flooding

With reports of further flooding and severe storm warnings persisting — particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Free State — any body of water on a road must be approached with extreme caution.
The Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa) has offered tips on what to do if caught in a flood. Chairperson Dewald Ranft said water levels can rise very quickly during heavy rain, turning roads into rivers and leaving motorists suddenly confronted with a dangerous situation.
“Although weather can often catch us by surprise, we strongly advise you plan your trip according to weather alerts. Regularly check online and other resources for updates so you can find alternative routes if the road ahead is flooded, even if it is going to take you longer to reach your destination,” he said.
Ranft said it is extremely important to remain calm so you can focus and make the right decision when caught in flash flooding. You may need to abandon your vehicle and get to safety on higher ground, and making this type of assessment will require a cool head.
Six tips for driving in flash flooding conditions:
- Put on headlights and hazard lights so your car is visible.
- Alert your family members/friends to the situation and send them your live location.
- If you can, turn around and drive away from the flooded area.
- If you have to go through the water, try to gauge the depth by watching other vehicles negotiate the stretch of water. Do not go through water that appears to be 20cm or more deep.
- If you have to drive through the water, proceed as slowly as possible in first gear with both hands on the steering wheel. The water being traversed should form a bow wave in front of your vehicle to minimise water ingress into the engine compartment, where sensitive electronic and mechanical components are located.
- Be especially cautious at night or when visibility is low as it will be harder to see flooding ahead.
If there is a risk of being caught in a flood:
- Pull off the road to a safe place that will allow space for emergency services. Get out of your car and go to higher ground. Take your cellphone with you.
- If your car is surrounded by water, unfasten your seatbelt and those of any children with you, unlock the doors and open the windows.
- If water starts coming in through the windows, get out of the car and go to the nearest point on safe higher ground.
- If your car is suddenly submerged and your windows aren’t already open, you will need to break a window and swim to safety. Remember when a car sinks, it goes down bonnet-facing first and exposing the rear of the vehicle. It is therefore best to make your way towards the back of the vehicle to break one of the rear windows. Bear in mind that vehicle windows are made of tempered glass which is extremely strong and will require a concerted effort to break. An old spark plug kept in the cubbyhole is heavy and strong enough to break a window, or you can pull out a headrest and use the sharp steel tip.
A vehicle that has gone through water or been submerged in water for any length of time needs to be checked for damage by a trained professional as soon as possible.
One of the first concerns is if the vehicle will not start. It’s not a good idea to try to start it until the damage can be assessed. There is likely to be water in the engine, transmission and fuel system, so get a workshop to take a look.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Dangerous downpours
Driving tips that could save your life during flash flooding
With rain lashing Mzansi, make sure you are safe on the roads
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
With reports of further flooding and severe storm warnings persisting — particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Free State — any body of water on a road must be approached with extreme caution.
The Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa) has offered tips on what to do if caught in a flood. Chairperson Dewald Ranft said water levels can rise very quickly during heavy rain, turning roads into rivers and leaving motorists suddenly confronted with a dangerous situation.
“Although weather can often catch us by surprise, we strongly advise you plan your trip according to weather alerts. Regularly check online and other resources for updates so you can find alternative routes if the road ahead is flooded, even if it is going to take you longer to reach your destination,” he said.
Ranft said it is extremely important to remain calm so you can focus and make the right decision when caught in flash flooding. You may need to abandon your vehicle and get to safety on higher ground, and making this type of assessment will require a cool head.
Six tips for driving in flash flooding conditions:
If there is a risk of being caught in a flood:
A vehicle that has gone through water or been submerged in water for any length of time needs to be checked for damage by a trained professional as soon as possible.
One of the first concerns is if the vehicle will not start. It’s not a good idea to try to start it until the damage can be assessed. There is likely to be water in the engine, transmission and fuel system, so get a workshop to take a look.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Most recent crime stats show a spike in vehicle hijackings
Six essential motoring hacks every driver should know
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos