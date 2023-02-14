WATCH | Keyless car theft and what you can do to prevent it

Anyone with a keyless car who watched Carte Blanche last month would have been stunned to see how easy it is for sophisticated cyber criminals to exploit keyless entry system.
This has placed the focus on a new gimmick where brazen car thieves are making off with high-end keyless cars in seconds.
In 2022 the Insurance Crime Bureau saw a significant increase in the theft of newer model SUVs, among others, that have keyless entry and ignition technology. It is a relatively new trend in South Africa but is catching on quickly. The frightening reality is that it is a crime so perfectly executed it is almost impossible to spot as thieves make off with high-end vehicles while their owners are blissfully unaware.
Dewald Ranft, chair of the Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa), an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, said Miwa workshops have received queries from concerned motorists.
He said motorists have become more au fait with jamming attacks and are used to double checking their cars are locked before leaving but this new tactic, also called relay theft, is more sophisticated and leaves all models with keyless entry and start systems vulnerable.
How exactly does keyless car theft happen?
Ranft said criminals work in teams of up to six people to “hijack” a vehicle’s key signal. The owner believes the car to be safe after checking it is locked. The theft requires a minimum of two people with two suitcases/folders that act as a scanner/amplifier and data receiver/transmitter.
They communicate with the car’s key and intercept the vehicle’s opening signal and are able to start the engine. It only takes 30 seconds, as shown in the Carte Blanche insert.
The criminals then often use a jammer to prevent the car’s tracker signal from being picked up. They buy themselves time until a new key can be programmed, which takes only 30 minutes. Ranft said motorists must be aware of the trend.
For those looking for a simple solution, you can revert to old time techniques with a steering wheel lock or gear stick lock, or you can keep your key in a metal tin or Faraday pouch, or “fob guard”, which is made from materials that block its signal.
Ranft said there is also another easier way with an electronic keyfob. When you leave the car it automatically secures the keyfob and the key signal cannot be intercepted. It is easy to deactivate. You double tap the keyfob in your pocket or bag to open the door and start the engine. Installation is simple.
It has the form of a clip which easily and quickly can be put on the keyfob battery without interfering with the car’s electrical system. These can be fitted directly or with the assistance of a qualified technician.
“Criminals have become so sophisticated that it is almost impossible for car manufacturers to keep up with the new trends. Fortunately, there are solutions available and motorists with keyless systems need to be vigilant,” Ranft said.
WATCH | Keyless car theft and what you can do to prevent it
