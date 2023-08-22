The Hawks serious organised crime investigation (Soci) team arrested two suspects for illegal possession of pangolin in Primrose, Germiston.
W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the bust went down on Friday.
“Information was received about two foreign nationals in transit in an e-hailing vehicle suspected to be in possession of a pangolin.
“When members of the Soci team arrived at the scene, they found the two suspects, who are cross-border truck drivers from Zambia, carrying one pangolin in a bag.”
Both suspects were arrested and were charged with illegal possession of endangered species and contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.
They will make their first court appearance on Monday next week.
TimesLIVE
Wildlife traffickers in e-hailing cab bust with pangolin
Image: Robert Bradley/123RF
TimesLIVE
