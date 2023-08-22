South Africa

Wildlife traffickers in e-hailing cab bust with pangolin

22 August 2023 - 14:51 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Two cross-border truck drivers were arrested for illegal possession of a pangolin. File picture
Two cross-border truck drivers were arrested for illegal possession of a pangolin. File picture
Image: Robert Bradley/123RF

The Hawks serious organised crime investigation (Soci) team arrested two suspects for illegal possession of pangolin in Primrose, Germiston.

W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the bust went down on Friday.

“Information was received about two foreign nationals in transit in an e-hailing vehicle suspected to be in possession of a pangolin.

“When members of the Soci team arrived at the scene, they found the two suspects, who are cross-border truck drivers from Zambia, carrying one pangolin in a bag.”

Both suspects were arrested and were charged with illegal possession of endangered species and contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

They will make their first court appearance on Monday next week. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Trio bust with pangolin at North West mall

A pangolin was saved by the Hawks before it could be sold for R200 000 at a North West mall.
News
2 months ago

SANParks field ranger among suspects arrested for illegal sale of pangolin

A South African National Parks field ranger based at Letaba Rest Camp in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, is among the suspects arrested while ...
News
2 months ago

Four North West men bust with pangolin in boot

Four North West men were nabbed by the Hawks while allegedly on their way to meet a buyer they were planning to sell a pangolin to for R60,000.
News
2 months ago

Audit trail runs by tax authorities to curb wildlife crime

To clamp down on the illicit rhino horn industry and other types of wildlife crimes, the SA Revenue Service says it has initiated measures to make it ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Filling station manager who stole R774k from employer gets 15 years South Africa
  2. Ethiopian group protest against their prime minister ahead of Brics summit South Africa
  3. 'Carte Blanche' presenter Derek Watts has died South Africa
  4. Details revealed about bullet projectile at scene of Senzo Meyiwa shooting South Africa
  5. Wildlife traffickers in e-hailing cab bust with pangolin South Africa

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'