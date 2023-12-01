The Tesla Cybertruck has finally gone on sale after a long delay at a starting price of R1.1m.
The electric bakkie is also very fast, and to prove just how quick, Tesla boss Elon Musk staged a drag race between the wedge-shaped load hauler and a Porsche 911 Carrera. As a cheeky cherry on top, the Cybertruck towed another 911 during the quarter-mile sprint.
Musk posted a video of the dice on X (formerly Twitter) with the simple message: “Beats a 911 while towing a 911”.
The stunt was meant to impress Tesla fans and potential customers to place an order, with Musk saying on Thursday the Cybertruck has “more utility than a truck” and is “faster than a sports car”.
WATCH | Tesla Cybertruck outsprints a Porsche 911 — while towing another 911
