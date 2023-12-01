New-vehicle sales in South Africa dropped for the fourth consecutive month in November. According to industry body Naamsa, the 43,281 cars and commercial vehicles sold last month were 13.4% down on the same month in 2022.
Toyota retained its position as the country’s most popular brand in November, ahead of Volkswagen and Suzuki.
TOP 15 BRANDS IN NOVEMBER 2023
- Toyota — 11,891 units
- Volkswagen — 5,513
- Suzuki Auto — 4,368
- Ford — 2,910
- Nissan — 2,779
- Hyundai — 2,532
- Renault — 1,802
- Haval — 1,556
- Kia — 1,546
- Chery — 1,501
- BMW — 1,213
- Mahindra — 870
- Mercedes-Benz — 648
- Stellantis — 467
- Daimler Truck — 444
New-car sales decline for fourth consecutive month in Mzansi
Load-shedding and Transnet woes put the brakes on consumer appetite for new vehicles
New-vehicle sales in South Africa dropped for the fourth consecutive month in November. According to industry body Naamsa, the 43,281 cars and commercial vehicles sold last month were 13.4% down on the same month in 2022.
Passenger cars, at 29,252 units, registered a 12.5% drop, while light commercial vehicles (including bakkies and minibuses) recorded a decline of 16.2% to 11,279 units.
Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa attributed the depressed market to the return of stage 6 load-shedding and supply chain disruptions at Transnet.
He said the new-vehicle market year to date was 0.5% ahead of 2022, and depending on December sales the market could miss out on returning to the pre-pandemic level of 2019.
“The logistical challenges at the country’s ports and across the entire freight rail network are impacting negatively on the vehicle production landscape and on new vehicle sales in South Africa,” said Mabasa.
“The challenges will soon have a devastating domino impact on the entire auto value chain. While supply chains are gradually stabilising globally and semiconductor shortages are anticipated to ease, our erratic logistical challenges will become the single biggest risk for the sector should we not urgently address many of the leadership and systemic structural challenges experienced by Transnet.
“The sector's productivity relies heavily on infrastructure investment, sustainable energy supply and the revitalisation of South Africa's ports, rail and road network. A conducive framework is crucial to support these critical elements.”
Toyota retained its position as the country’s most popular brand in November, ahead of Volkswagen and Suzuki.
