news

New-car sales decline for fourth consecutive month in Mzansi

Load-shedding and Transnet woes put the brakes on consumer appetite for new vehicles

01 December 2023 - 16:53 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Toyota was again the sales leader in a depressed market.
Toyota was again the sales leader in a depressed market.
Image: Supplied

New-vehicle sales in South Africa dropped for the fourth consecutive month in November. According to industry body Naamsa, the 43,281 cars and commercial vehicles sold last month were 13.4% down on the same month in 2022.

Passenger cars, at 29,252 units, registered a 12.5% drop, while light commercial vehicles (including bakkies and minibuses) recorded a decline of 16.2% to 11,279 units.

Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa attributed the depressed market to the return of stage 6 load-shedding and supply chain disruptions at Transnet. 

He said the new-vehicle market year to date was 0.5% ahead of 2022, and depending on December sales the market could miss out on returning to the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

“The logistical challenges at the country’s ports and across the entire freight rail network are impacting negatively on the vehicle production landscape and on new vehicle sales in South Africa,” said Mabasa.

“The challenges will soon have a devastating domino impact on the entire auto value chain. While supply chains are gradually stabilising globally and semiconductor shortages are anticipated to ease, our erratic logistical challenges will become the single biggest risk for the sector should we not urgently address many of the leadership and systemic structural challenges experienced by Transnet.

“The sector's productivity relies heavily on infrastructure investment, sustainable energy supply and the revitalisation of South Africa's ports, rail and road network. A conducive framework is crucial to support these critical elements.”

Toyota retained its position as the country’s most popular brand in November, ahead of Volkswagen and Suzuki.

TOP 15 BRANDS IN NOVEMBER 2023

  1. Toyota — 11,891 units
  2. Volkswagen — 5,513
  3. Suzuki Auto — 4,368
  4. Ford — 2,910
  5. Nissan — 2,779
  6. Hyundai — 2,532
  7. Renault — 1,802
  8. Haval — 1,556
  9. Kia — 1,546
  10. Chery — 1,501
  11. BMW — 1,213
  12. Mahindra — 870
  13. Mercedes-Benz — 648
  14. Stellantis — 467
  15. Daimler Truck — 444

READ MORE

FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Puma is a cool but costly cat

Denis Droppa drives the crossover Ford has launched to take the place of the popular EcoSport in South Africa.
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Your A-to-Z of new cars coming to South Africa in 2024

We approached representatives from the A-to-Z of passenger car brands in Mzansi and asked them to share their plans.
Motoring
2 days ago

These are South Africa’s top selling SUVs, and who is buying them

Crossovers and SUVs have become particularly popular among certain groups, says Lightstone Auto
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court