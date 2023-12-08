With traffic volumes expected to increase substantially on the Maputo Corridor between Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Maputo this festive season, Trans African Concessions (TRAC) will put measures in place to prevent major backlogs and traffic delays.
TRAC manages the N4 Toll Route starting from the Solomon Mahlangu off ramp in Tshwane, Gauteng, to the Maputo harbour in Mozambique.
To accommodate the expected surge in traffic, TRAC says it will ensure N4 toll plazas are fully staffed during peak periods. Higher than normal traffic volumes are expected from December 14-16, 22-23, and January 2-7.
As a preventive measure against traffic disruptions, TRAC’s roadside assistance and patrol component — TRACAssist — will double patrols and, together with the TRAC 24-hour Helpdesk, be on full alert throughout this period.
This road emergency unit will also be on standby at designated hotspots on peak traffic days to enhance incident/accident support and management.
TRAC urges road users travelling between South Africa and Mozambique during the festive season to plan their trips, as delays and traffic congestion may occur near and at the Lebombo and Ressano Garcia border posts.
Things to consider if you're driving to Mozambique this festive season
Image: gustavofrazao / 123rf.com
Image: Supplied
Though delays at these border posts can impact traffic flow on the TRAC N4 route, the long queues experienced in this region mainly apply to heavy vehicles exporting goods to Mozambique. Light vehicles are processed separately, TRAC said.
Road construction along the route will be on hold between December 15 and January 15. However, all construction areas will still be deemed active, and road users are encouraged to be cautious and obey road signage.
Road users can contact the TRAC 24-hour Helpdesk in the event of a breakdown or emergency, or for general route-related information by calling 0800 87 22 64 or 082 881 4444 in South Africa and 800 9022 in Mozambique. TRAC recommends road users travel in the daytime or during busier traffic periods to avoid falling prey to road spiking or other criminal activities.
For information about congestion and delays at the Lebombo and Ressano Garcia Borders, road users are urged to follow @TRACN4Route on X or @TRACN4 on Facebook or go to www.tracn4.co.za.
