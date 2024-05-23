Porsche will stay in the all-electric Formula E championship until at least 2030, the German manufacturer and series organisers said on Thursday.
The announcement comes ahead of the series' return to China, after a four year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with two races in Shanghai this weekend.
Porsche have now committed for seasons 13 to 16 and the next generation of GEN4 cars to be introduced from 2026-27. Rivals Nissan and Jaguar have already confirmed their long-term involvement in Formula E.
“Right from the outset, we regarded our Formula E commitment as long-term. The evolution of racing vehicles shows how much development potential there is in e-mobility,” said Porsche board member Michael Steiner.
“We want to glean even more knowledge from Formula E that we can transfer to our road sports cars.”
Porsche to stay in Formula E until at least 2030
Image: Supplied
Porsche will stay in the all-electric Formula E championship until at least 2030, the German manufacturer and series organisers said on Thursday.
The announcement comes ahead of the series' return to China, after a four year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with two races in Shanghai this weekend.
Porsche have now committed for seasons 13 to 16 and the next generation of GEN4 cars to be introduced from 2026-27. Rivals Nissan and Jaguar have already confirmed their long-term involvement in Formula E.
“Right from the outset, we regarded our Formula E commitment as long-term. The evolution of racing vehicles shows how much development potential there is in e-mobility,” said Porsche board member Michael Steiner.
“We want to glean even more knowledge from Formula E that we can transfer to our road sports cars.”
READ MORE
Schumacher's family win compensation for AI 'interview'
Nascar fines Ricky Stenhouse $75,000 for punching Kyle Busch
McLaren honours Ayrton Senna with special Monaco GP race livery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos