INSIGHT | Stellantis SA eyes a bigger share of the market
Image: Supplied
To become a major player in the South African automotive industry, it is necessary to sell more than 2,000 units a month.
This is the view of Stellantis South Africa MD Mike Whitfield, who hopes production of the Peugeot Landtrek bakkie in 2026 will elevate the performance of the group.
Whitfield took over in September 2023 from Leslie Ramsoomar, who led the formation of Stellantis South Africa after the global merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot Citroën.
Ramsoomar also oversaw conclusion of a R3bn investment in the new manufacturing facility in the Coega Special Economic Zone, with the Industrial Development Corporation and the trade, industry and competition department.
Under the Stellantis SA umbrella are Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep. While Maserati is part of the global Stellantis company, its affairs in South Africa are handled by a separate distributor.
Image: Supplied
Whitfield brings 42 years of motor industry experience, having held various leadership positions at Nissan, including MD. His last role in the company was group adviser for strategy, policy and external affairs.
TimesLIVE Motoring interviewed him at the company's Midrand headquarters.
He said the spread of brands and models offered by Stellantis SA is a strength to capitalise on.
“We provide [for buyers] from the beginning, with the Citroën C3 at just under R230,000 to top of the line products such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q.”
Building consumer trust, increasing awareness and protecting residual values were on his agenda. The company recently relocated its parts warehouse to Tshwane after using a shared facility from the General Motors era in the Eastern Cape.
According to Whitfield, the consolidation has resulted in improvements in supply and order turnaround.
The biggest aspect of Stellantis SA's growth will involve industrialisation. Part of the reason Coega was chosen for Peugeot Landtrek production is its coastal location and a strong supplier base.
The target is to have the first vehicle off the assembly line in December 2025, with production in the first quarter of the next year.
While sales of the Landtrek have been modest since its introduction in 2021, Whitfield believes an expanded range, with single cab and middle-grade versions, would allow the company to market to the commercial sector, as the current iterations of the double cab are lifestyle-orientated.
Export to markets on the African continent and in the Middle East form a significant part of the strategy.
Image: Supplied
“We see Africa as the final frontier in automotive. South Africa has the biggest market on the continent, with stable policy. Yes, we have problems with electricity and logistics, but everyone is trying to solve that. These are short-term issues, we are confident they can be solved.”
Whitfield is also looking to the sub-R400,000 market to boost Stellantis SA volumes. “Over the next 18 months we will add two new products to that market, complementing what we started with the Citroën C3.”
The brand will also launch its first battery electric vehicle, the new Fiat 500.
Opel is to gain the updated Corsa as well as a replacement for the Crossland, in addition to expansion of the Grandland range.
Reflecting on more than four decades in the business, Whitfield said one thing that has not changed in successful operations is putting customers first.
