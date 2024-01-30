news

Stellantis begins production of large hydrogen vans in Poland

30 January 2024 - 08:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The group said on Monday its hydrogen fuel cell vans offered a range of up to 400 kilometres in their mid-sized version and of up to 500 kilometres for the large-sized one. Refuelling times amount to 4-5 minutes.
The group said on Monday its hydrogen fuel cell vans offered a range of up to 400 kilometres in their mid-sized version and of up to 500 kilometres for the large-sized one. Refuelling times amount to 4-5 minutes.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis said on Monday it was starting volume production in Europe of large-sized and mid-sized hydrogen fuel cell vans, expanding its range of zero-emission commercial vehicles.

The Franco-Italian carmaker said in a statement it would produce the larger vans at its Gliwice plant, in southern Poland, and the mid-sized ones in Hordain, northern France.

The group, which also offers battery electric (BEV) commercial vehicles, has already sold hydrogen mid-sized vans, but so far only through lots for specific large clients.

Stellantis runs Europe's largest commercial vehicle plant, located in the central Italian town of Atessa, which has a production capacity of up to 1,200 large vans per day under its Fiat Professional, Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Vauxhall brands, as well as for Toyota.

The announcement came as the Italian government crosses swords with Stellantis and its single largest investor Exor, the investment arm of the Agnelli family.

Rome complains that the carmaker has sometimes made choices which were against the country's interests, leading to decreased production in Italy.

Stellantis produced around 230,000 vehicles last year in Atessa, versus around 100,000 in Gliwice. In its long term business plan it sees its sales of hydrogen vans topping 10,000 units per year from 2025.

The group said on Monday its hydrogen fuel cell vans offered a range of up to 400 kilometres in their mid-sized version and of up to 500 kilometres for the large-sized one. Refuelling times amount to 4-5 minutes.

READ MORE

Toyota keeps crown as world's top-selling carmaker in 2023

Toyota sold a record 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, it said on Tuesday, taking the crown as the world's top-selling carmaker for a fourth straight ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Polestar to cut 450 jobs globally

Electric car maker Polestar plans to cut about 450 jobs globally, or about 15% of its workforce, amid "challenging market conditions", the Swedish ...
Motoring
1 day ago

These were Mzansi's most popular electric cars in 2023 as sales spike

EV sales increased 85.4% last year off a low base as more models were launched at better prices.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of February reveal New Models
  2. Air Liquide and TotalEnergies to develop hydrogen fuelling stations for trucks news
  3. Toyota keeps crown as world's top-selling carmaker in 2023 news
  4. Volkswagen said to push back battery unit IPO plans news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances