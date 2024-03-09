Features

Three used SUVs offering space, style and sunroofs

09 March 2024 - 09:39 By Motoring Staff
A nearly-new 2023 Ford Everest Platinum with roughly 4,178km on the odometer retails for an average price R1,197,546.
Image: Supplied

SUVs are undoubtedly the flavour of the decade, with even supercar manufacturers following the trend and releasing some incredible vehicles.

“According to our used car data, in 2023, SUVs accounted for 34% of used car sales,” says AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie. “The beauty of having many alternatives in the SUV market, is that there's an SUV for every budget and appetite on the used car market.”

One of the trendiest features on the options list for any SUV buyer is a sunroof. In this category and size of vehicle, it's often a panoramic sunroof with clear glass spanning the length of the roof.

The demand for this feature has prompted some manufacturers to include it as standard on their vehicle models — serving summer feels and stargazing to South African families all year round. 

A quick search on AutoTrader reveals an array of sunroof-clad SUVs that would pair well with the typical South African consumer.

Ford Everest Platinum 

A nearly-new 2023 Ford Everest Platinum (above) with roughly 4,178km on the odometer retails for an average price R1,197,546. The Everest is at the fore of modern SUVs with its imposing “American SUV” design and a 10-speed automatic gearbox mated to a smooth V6 motor.

The Nissan X-Trail 2.5 Acenta Plus sells for an average price of R301,835 for a five-year-old model with under 8,000km.
Image: Supplied

Nissan X-Trail 2.5 Acenta Plus

Family extends to our furry friends, and no brand understands this better than Nissan. The Nissan X-Trail is available in a 4Dogs variant, specifically kitted out for pets. It includes a foldable ramp for easy access at the rear. Also considered as a great value offering, the Nissan X-Trail 2.5 Acenta Plus sells for an average price of R301,835 for a five-year-old model with under 8,000km. 

You can currently find an Outlander for an average price of R306,041 with an average mileage of around 114,877km for a nine-year-old model.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi Outlander

For a reasonably priced seven-seater experience with a sunroof and all-wheel-drive for weekend getaways, you may want to look at the Mitsubishi Outlander. You can currently find one for an average price of R306,041 with an average mileage of around 114,877km for a nine-year-old model. The Mitsubishi Outlander makes for an apt family vehicle with its drop-down roof-mounted media screen for rear passengers. 

SUVs have firmly established themselves as a top choice for South African families thanks to their impressive size, versatility, and a range of affordable options. Features like panoramic sunroofs add to their appeal, further cementing their popularity in the automotive market. 

