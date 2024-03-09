Former Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker expects tactical game in Soweto derby

There is little separating Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on the DStv Premiership standings and former Amakhosi attacker Bernard Parker is expecting a close and tactical encounter during the Soweto derby on Saturday.

They lock horns at FNB Stadium with the Buccaneers sitting fifth and Amakhosi placed in sixth spot and separated by one point in what looks like a tight race for second spot.

Parker, who has been out of action since late last year while recovering from a career-threatening leg injury he sustained against Mamelodi Sundowns in October, knows a thing or two about the Soweto derby having featured in the match for Chiefs on numerous occasions.

Asked for his views on the clash, Parker said there was a lot to play for because it was getting congested at the top half of the table with Stellenbosch, Cape Town City and SuperSport United above them.