WATCH | Kasi Surprise enjoys a Jaguar Experience with Sipho Alphi

29 March 2024 - 16:35 By Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she goes head-to-head with content creator Sipho Alphi in a Jaguar Experience advanced driving course.

