Features

WATCH | Catching up with Kingsley Holgate’s Afrika Odyssey

05 April 2024 - 08:51 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV team as they catch up with adventurer Kingsley Holgate after the first leg of his latest expedition.

We also get up close and personal with the squad of Land Rover Defenders that has faithfully delivered the team across the African continent.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Kasi Surprise enjoys a Jaguar Experience with Sipho Alphi

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she goes head-to-head with content creator Sipho Alphi in a Jaguar Experience ...
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a vehicle with enough ground clearance for a retiree. They also look at SUVs from ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the Volkswagen Indaba 2024

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the Volkswagen Indaba 2024.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rain hits second Suzuka practice, leaving Verstappen top of the times Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Catching up with Kingsley Holgate’s Afrika Odyssey Features
  3. Verstappen fastest in first Suzuka practice, Sargeant crashes Motorsport
  4. Tesla begins making cars in Germany for export to India this year news
  5. Toyota halts one Tsutsumi plant production line for six days news

Latest Videos

Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'
South Africa: Footballer and olympian Luke Fleurs killed in car hijacking