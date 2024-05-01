Good news for Formula One fans — Netflix has uploaded a trailer for “Senna”, a new limited series that will premiere on the streaming service later in 2024.
Starring Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna, Netflix says the show will showcase, for the first time, the legendary driver's journey through triumph, disappointment, joy and sorrow, unveiling his personality and personal relationships.
The fictional six-part series starts with the genesis of the three-time F1 champion's motor racing career, when he moves to England to compete in Formula Ford, until his accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.
With Vicente Amorim as showrunner and co-director, with Julia Rezende, Senna is produced by Gullane with the support of Senna Brands and the driver's family.
WATCH | New 'Senna' series coming to Netflix later in the year
Good news for Formula One fans — Netflix has uploaded a trailer for “Senna”, a new limited series that will premiere on the streaming service later in 2024.
Starring Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna, Netflix says the show will showcase, for the first time, the legendary driver's journey through triumph, disappointment, joy and sorrow, unveiling his personality and personal relationships.
The fictional six-part series starts with the genesis of the three-time F1 champion's motor racing career, when he moves to England to compete in Formula Ford, until his accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.
With Vicente Amorim as showrunner and co-director, with Julia Rezende, Senna is produced by Gullane with the support of Senna Brands and the driver's family.
MORE:
Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks
Low-mileage McLaren F1 supercar up for sale again
Pain of a disaster, and the heroic recovery, is never to be forgotten
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos