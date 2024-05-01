news

WATCH | New 'Senna' series coming to Netflix later in the year

01 May 2024 - 09:15 By Motoring Staff
Good news for Formula One fans — Netflix has uploaded a trailer for “Senna”, a new limited series that will premiere on the streaming service later in 2024.

Starring Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna, Netflix says the show will showcase, for the first time, the legendary driver's journey through triumph, disappointment, joy and sorrow, unveiling his personality and personal relationships. 

The fictional six-part series starts with the genesis of the three-time F1 champion's motor racing career, when he moves to England to compete in Formula Ford, until his accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix. 

With Vicente Amorim as showrunner and co-director, with Julia Rezende, Senna is produced by Gullane with the support of Senna Brands and the driver's family.

