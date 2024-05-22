Ford has a special creation in the Ranger Raptor, yours for R1,226,700. Enormous off-road tyres, a towering Bilstein suspension set-up and a rambunctious twin-turbocharged petrol V6 has earned the blue oval bakkie an interesting reputation. In addition to being known as a bit of a hooligan, the Raptor is legendary for its thirsty nature.
The 11 hottest flagship double cabs on sale in South Africa
Image: Supplied
It is no secret South African consumers love bakkies.
In the past decade or so the double cab genre has evolved to pander to an even more discerning set of buyers who want rich specification, polished road manners and assertive looks in addition to the expected workhorse credentials. Enter the realm of the leisure bakkie.
Image: Supplied
Each manufacturer with a pickup in the range has an ultimate expression of that model, replete with all the bells, whistles and aesthetic kits that mean business. This is a quick stock take of what flagship status looks like in the households of different manufacturers.
The newest to join the market is the Toyota Hilux GR-Sport III, costing R999,000. Where previous efforts at a spicier Hilux might have floundered, the Japanese brand hopes this one might be better received. Unlike past GR-badged Hilux versions, this is more than a sticker job: it has suspension upgrades, more power and a distinctive aesthetic. Weird to note is though the GR-Sport is the flagship in spirit, the most expensive Hilux double cab listed is the 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Legend RS mild hybrid (R1,023,400).
Image: Supplied
Ford has a special creation in the Ranger Raptor, yours for R1,226,700. Enormous off-road tyres, a towering Bilstein suspension set-up and a rambunctious twin-turbocharged petrol V6 has earned the blue oval bakkie an interesting reputation. In addition to being known as a bit of a hooligan, the Raptor is legendary for its thirsty nature.
Instead of chasing displacement and lofty outputs with its flagship bakkie, Isuzu went the overland route when it conceived its D-Max AT35. Locally developed, using hardware from the Icelandic Arctic Trucks catalogue, the beefy Isuzu is hugely capable on just about any terrain you care to throw at it. It costs R1,170,339 and seems to appeal to a more hard-core type of buyer, one who cares a bit less for luxurious trappings in a top-tier bakkie.
Image: Supplied
One of the underrated contenders on the local scene is the Mitsubishi Triton. The double cab has a proven pedigree and anytime we get behind the wheel of an example we are reminded of how unfortunate it is that most buyers overlook the left-field Mitsubishi. There is a new Triton imminent but as a final hurrah for the outgoing version the brand released a Shogun edition. It costs R809,900 and comprises a striking visual package with upgraded interior specification while mechanicals remain unchanged.
Nissan has been quiet of late and questions about its future growth in the country remain, especially since the discontinuation of the NP200. A reminder that the Rosslyn-built Navara is still alive and kicking, at the top of the pile is the 2.5DDTi PRO-4X 4x4, going for R832,400.
Image: Supplied
Fans of the previous Volkswagen Amarok might have had reservations about the new generation model being a shared project with Ford. But it turned out to be well received — with praise given to the solid foundation that is the latest Ranger. Instead of doing a Raptor-inspired job with its flagship Amarok, Volkswagen took a more conservative line, creating the top-tier Aventura. Diesel V6 power, a sophisticated exterior and upmarket cabin cements a premium character. Yours for R1,206,400.
It almost seems odd that it took so long for Jeep to offer its Wrangler in double cab pickup format. The iconic off-roader has always seemed to lend itself well to such a prospect. Two years ago fans were pleased when the Gladiator came to market. The exclusivity of the Gladiator comes at a price though. At R1,344,900 it is the most expensive flagship on this list. With a normally aspirated 3.6 petrol engine under the bonnet, it has a fondness for drinking, like the Raptor.
Image: Supplied
In August last year Mahindra unveiled the concept version of its next generation Pik Up. The long-standing version is showing its age, though Mahindra is trying to sustain enthusiasm with its Karoo Dusk, Karoo Dew, Karoo Storm and Karoo Dawn editions. The former two cost R628,099 and the latter pair go for R643,099. The quartet is set apart from the rest of the range with an aggressive beefed-up catalogue of elements that look ready for the apocalypse.
The Chinese have no intention to be left out where statement-making flagship bakkies are concerned. Great Wall Motors (GWM) tantalised us with the imminent P500, billed as a bona fide luxury pickup. Expect it later this year. In the meantime, you can have the GWM P-Series LTD (R694,950), fitted with a snorkel, tough metal side steps, sturdy body cladding and a towing winch. It does not boast any gains in the power department — making do with the previously criticised 2.0l turbocharged diesel.
Our market gained a new bakkie brand in the LDV recently. Though unproven, the Chinese firm says it has ambitious plans for the country. Its most expensive double cab is the T60 Max Luxe 4x4 automatic, powered by a 2.0l twin-turbocharged diesel. It carries a price of R790,000. We are yet to drive it.
But just the other day we managed to score a go in the JAC T9. From the front it looks absolutely terrifying thanks to an oversized grille that looks very Silence of the Lambs, but its cabin and road manners are far more agreeable, boasting a modern look, high quality infotainment screen and soft touch surfaces. Its 2.0l, turbocharged diesel engine and ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic make for a smooth pairing. At R659,900 the range-topping Super Lux represents good value.
