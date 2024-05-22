For others, most notably seamer Ottniel Baartman who hasn’t played in six weeks, the series will be critical for his preparation.
Proteas start awkward World Cup prep by 'jammin' in Jamaica
The three-match T20 series between West Indies and South Africa that starts in Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday night is important for a myriad of reasons, but hardly anyone — outside the players in the two teams — will pay it much attention.
Ostensibly inserted as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup which starts on June 2, the IPL has robbed the series of many of the top names in both sides, leaving it in a bizarre space, where those players who didn’t earn an IPL contract are getting the chance to find some rhythm while waiting for the rest of their teammates to join them before the World Cup.
The IPL finishes on Sunday, the same day as the final match of the series, with the Proteas players heading to Florida for another warm-up exercise next week before journeying to New York for their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on June 3.
Weirdly, the Proteas will be captained by Rassie van der Dussen, who is still dealing with disappointment after being omitted from the World Cup, while trying to help in the preparation of teammates for that event.
“That is the role I can play now; spending time with guys who are going to a World Cup for the first time. In the West Indies I’ll do my best to share my experiences as someone who has been successful in World Cups,” said Van der Dussen.
Given the circumstances, Van der Dussen’s maturity and selflessness must be a great relief to South African cricket. It could have been awkward, but it isn’t — because Van der Dussen genuinely wants what’s best for the team, which contains eight of the players in the World Cup, with Lungi Ngidi, who is a travelling reserve.
Three players, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortjé and Gerald Coetzee, who completed their IPL duties last week, have accompanied the squad to Jamaica but won’t play in the series, with head coach Rob Walter keen to have them close to monitor their preparation before the World Cup.
Tristan Stubbs highlights IPL’s power game, which Proteas hope to use
South Africa also completed a training camp in Pretoria last Friday, with Walter’s focus also on 2027, hence the selection of Matthew Breetzke and, notably, 22-year-old leg-spinner Nqaba Peter.
It’s unlikely the latter will see any action but Walter is keen for him to get a feel for the Proteas while he continues his development.
SA squad for West Indies: Matthew Breetzke, Ottniel Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen (capt), Quinton de Kock, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortjé.
