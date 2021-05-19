FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Kia Sonet hooks in the first stanza

Kia wants a hearty slice of the pulsating compact sport-utility vehicle pie and this ambition rests on the haunches of the new Sonet.

It was officially launched in SA last week and we attended the media introduction, including a driving session through the challenging layouts – tar and gravel – of the Western Cape province.

Three primary rivals were cited in the product presentation. Foremost, the pioneer of the genre, the Ford EcoSport (from R303,400). Then, the Japanese doppelgangers from Suzuki and Toyota: the Vitara Brezza (from R244,900) and Urban Cruiser (from R247,900).

And what of the Volkswagen T-Cross and directly related Venue from the other familial South Korean carmaker?

The German car kicks off at R347,100 while the Hyundai begins at R311,900. This puts them just slightly beyond but not completely off the radar of the Kia, whose sticker ranges upwards of R264,995 in basic LX trim to R305,995 for EX automatic specification. Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and pre-paid four-year/60,000km service plan.