FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Haval H6 hits back at Chinese car stigmas

Great Wall Motors (GWM) and its Haval division reported 1,782 new vehicle sales in May. That placed the Chinese automaker seventh overall, ahead of well-established players like Nissan, Kia, Renault, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

An impressive feat no doubt, one that has a lot to do with the April launch of the Jolion compact sport-utility vehicle, succeeding the H2.

Reporting on the newcomer last month, we did not mince our words. Minor quirks aside, we deemed it the best product yet to come out of China. It upped the ante not only from a stylistic perspective, but also in the areas of quality, refinement and technology.

Two months later, we might need to recant our words because the larger H6 has arrived, and based on our first impressions of the model, it would not be a surprise if the brand moved further towards the top of the new vehicles sales charts.

Aesthetically, it makes the outgoing H6 and H6C appear like something out of the Ming dynasty.

A dramatic visual presence is essential if you plan to take the fight to the likes of the Mazda CX-5 (from R455,500), Toyota RAV4 (from R472,900), Hyundai Tucson (from R477,900) and Kia Sportage (from R452,995). Pricing was not available for the soon-to-be-launched new Volkswagen Tiguan.