FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Hyundai Kona is a friendly car with a scary face

There are some amusing eccentricities about the Hyundai brand.

A seeming penchant for names inspired by exotic tourist destinations is one. No, Creta is not a variation of head lice species, but a derivative of Crete, the Greek island.

And then there's the distinctive and aggressive styling approach adopted of late.

Instead of trying to emulate the staid crispness of Volkswagen, or the crease-intensive, sporty-aspirational look of current Toyota models, it seems to have opted outright to design cars that scare children.