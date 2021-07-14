Petrol bombs, gunshots and anxiety — a loota continua

A line of snaking trucks and impatient sedans around Peacevale on the N3, where police stood guard as cleanup teams poured sand over the fiery remnants of pro-Jacob Zuma protests, was the only snag to our road trip to the hinterland on Friday.

It was meant to be a weekend of memory-making with family and healing post Covid-19 pneumonia, in an isolated setting far from the madding crowd.

The roads were a breeze and we made good time, so much so that a detour to the Estcourt correctional facility to see where the country’s most infamous inmate was residing seemed too good to miss.

Broadcast trucks lined the pavement opposite the facility cordoned off by police tape and guarded by two correctional facility vehicles. There wasn’t much happening on the street lined by panel beating shops and other small businesses. After a quick photo, we left for our temporary home.

There the majestic Giant’s Castle stood. Serene. Beatific. Solid.

A massive Band-Aid for any weary soul, it formed the perfect picturesque background for an Instagram feed.