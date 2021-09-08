FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent

What the engineers have managed to develop is the world’s most powerful production three-cylinder engine ever. The turbocharged, 1.6-litre unit produces an astounding 198kW and 360Nm. Take into consideration that the GR Yaris only weighs 1,280kg, thanks to lightweight body panels and a carbon fibre roof. The power-to-weight ratio allows a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.5 seconds with a top speed of 230km/h.

The 18-inch alloy wheels, wide track and flared wheel arches, along with the sleek, lowered roofline gives a distinct, aggressive appearance. The interior is pretty much standard Yaris fare, save for the bucket seats and aluminium pedals. There are some GR plaques as a subtle reminder that you are in something special.

The standard six-speed manual transmission is a purist’s delight, with a solid, mechanical engagement and short, direct action. The newly developed GR-Four all-wheel drive system is there to make sure the power gets put down to the tarmac, or dirt, as efficiently as possible. And boy, does it do so! It’s not since the original Celica GT-Four that Toyota have implemented their own all-wheel drive system in a car, and that car won four drivers’ and two constructors’ World Rally Championships between 1990 and 1994!