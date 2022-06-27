FIRST DRIVE | The 520kW Aston Martin DBX 707 is the ultimate sports SUV

The Aston Martin DBX is the company’s first foray into the profitable SUV niche, while the new DBX 707 is the second offering with higher performance levels. The company says it has sold over 3,000 units so far and the 707 nomenclature denotes a high-steroid 520kW under your right foot from a Mercedes-AMG-sourced but Aston Martin-fettled 4.0l V8 engine.

Touted as the most powerful luxury SUV, it trumps the Bentley Bentayga Speed, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini Urus with their respective 467kW, 471kW and 478kW outputs.

Looks-wise, the white test unit is restrained for a world-beating projectile. I’d opt for the British racing green theme with licks of bright yellow, but the milky colour exposes the 707’s wider and more aggressive nose for extra cooling duties. There’s more honeycomb plastic mesh on the outer edges and extra aero skirts and its sits on standard 22-inch wheels or 23s optionally. The ducktail posterior gets a larger rear spoiler, a wilder diffuser and quartet of big bore tail pipes as the physical hints that it’s the 707.

You’d expect an Aston to be luxurious, and the 707 interior is typically plush and trimmed with leather on the dash. Chromed switchgear and carbon fibre and piano black veneers are standard decoration, or bronze metal mesh veneer finishes optionally.

There’s an extensive palette of options and Q by Aston Martin is on call for individual personalisation. There’s a digital screen operated through switch gear and a wide range of electric adjustments to tailor the seating positions and the attitude of the different mechanicals.

The DBX 707 may not look as brash as some of its rivals but the Frankenstein transformation of the internals are real. This has unleashed 520kW and 900Nm, which is 115kW and 200Nm more that the regular DBX and the poke is sent to an all-wheel drive system that can apportion 100% of the torque on demand to the rear. There’s also a new electronic limited slip rear differential.

I drove the DBX 707 on Kromdraai road in Magaliesberg with the backdrop of its being labelled the best-handling SUV today. The engine comes to life with a subdued bark. The driving position, supportive seats and a smallish steering wheel with multi-functions and paddleshifters behind all feel dedicated to the pursuits of wafting or rapid reeling of miles.