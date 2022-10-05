Off-road ability is faultless, however. A shift-on-the-fly system allows for control between 2H, 4H and 4L. The Everest sauntered over rutted dips, an upward, rocky climb and axle-twisting articulations, with occupants hardly breaking a sweat as the electronic sophistry of the four-wheel drive system analysed slippage and distributed power accordingly.
FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Ford Everest reaches for lofty new heights
Image: Supplied
Ford introduced the Everest nameplate to SA in 2009.
It took the fight to the Toyota Fortuner and Nissan Pathfinder, a genre offering go anywhere capability with the hauling potential and versatility associated with a wagon.
Today Nissan has no contender in the segment. Toyota still has the ever popular Fortuner, Isuzu offers the MU-X and Mitsubishi serves the Pajero Sport.
In 2015 Ford launched the second-generation vehicle, which took the Everest title into a higher realm. Like its predecessor, it was based on the platform of the Ranger.
This time, it managed a far better job of overlaying its pick-up roots with an air of refinement and comfort. The flagship model put its best foot forward with top drawer technologies from the premium class, including lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control, amenities equivalent peers did without.
Enhancements over its life-cycle kept the second Everest relevant and appealing to consumers. Regular readers will be familiar with our long-term test unit, a 2.0 BiT 4WD XLT derivative, nearing the end of its stay with just under 20,000km on the odometer. During the past six months, we were reminded of what we enjoyed and disliked, though the former attributes certainly eclipsed our gripes. We are well qualified to offer an appraisal of the latest Everest, released on local shores last week.
Image: Supplied
Our interaction with the vehicle saw us flying to the sweltering heat of Mpumalanga and its beautiful Kruger National Park region.
The Everest consists of two grades: the Sport and Platinum, both utilising 10-speed automatic transmissions. The Sport is served exclusively with the familiar four-cylinder, 2.0-litre, twin-turbocharged-diesel motor. The big talking point will be the 3.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel V6 in the Platinum. More on that later.
Many buyers might be disheartened to learn the keenly-priced XLS and XLT trims have been done away with. Pricing for the range kicks off at R965,400 (Sport) with the Platinum coming in at R1,113,100.
A bullish strategy perhaps, but Ford said the Everest has been repositioned to compete with vehicles such as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, not the Fortuner and similar ilk mentioned earlier.
The upmarket move may or may not augur well for the brand. You have to wonder if owners of the current Everest would be happy moving into a significantly higher price point. Iif they are, would they prefer spending in excess of R1m on a product with more premium connotations than the blue oval?
In a way, we have already been exposed to the newest Everest before official launch. An earlier drive in pre-production versions of the latest Ranger (its foundation) offered positive insights. The new Ranger chassis is an excellent starting point.
Image: Supplied
Visually, there is no disputing the new Everest looks as assertive and brawny as a family-sized sport-utility vehicle ought to. The latest vehicle has squarer and more muscular overtures, with a distinctively American flavour. That rear, for instance, has more than a hint of Jeep Grand Cherokee to it. The C-clamp frontal lighting signature, prominent grille and its thick cross-bar echo vibes of the latest F-150 truck sold in the US.
Hopping into the front, you will notice more knee space thanks to a more compact, upright dashboard design. Taking centre stage is the latest Ford SYNC 4A infotainment screen, measuring 12 inches, in portrait format. It is a sizable execution, with clarity and layout making the previous system look like an old desktop running Windows 95. The door releases are integrated into the side grab handles, which take some getting used to. But high marks can be awarded for overall fit, finish and switchgear feel.
Our day starts with the 2.0 BiT Sport, delivering 154kW and 500Nm. Clearly, there were improvements in the way of sound deadening and noise suppression because the vehicle idles in a notably quieter way than our long-termer (not that it was ever observed as being overly noisy in any case).
One o gripe we have with our old Everest is that while the motor is equipped with two turbochargers, gallop is not as sprightly as expected. In the new vehicle, the engine seems more tractable, with a smoother delivery and slicker, more intuitive upshifts from the 10-speed. It appears not to linger between cogs, like our outgoing Ford.
The ride has taken on a somewhat firmer character in comparison to our old XLT, certainly noticeable in dirt road environments. Ford claims the damper settings were tweaked to "inject more fun and control" into the on-road experience. Yes, there are dynamic gains, but my first thought is that outright comfort has taken a knock.
Image: Supplied
Off-road ability is faultless, however. A shift-on-the-fly system allows for control between 2H, 4H and 4L. The Everest sauntered over rutted dips, an upward, rocky climb and axle-twisting articulations, with occupants hardly breaking a sweat as the electronic sophistry of the four-wheel drive system analysed slippage and distributed power accordingly.
The Platinum is very easily distinguished as the swankier of the pair. Aside from its shinier outward embellishments, the superiority of interior materials in tangible. Its leather upholstery is of a softer texture, for instance, in addition to a greater abundance of goodies, such as heated and cooled front seats (electrically-adjustable), a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, 360º camera, autonomous parking function and semi-autonomous driving aids.
The part you are probably keenest to hear about is the 184kW and 600Nm V6 motor. My expectations were lofty, referencing the Volkswagen Group 3.0 V6 TDI motor, celebrated in vehicles such as the Amarok, Touareg, as well as various Audi and Porsche models.
As for the Ford? Well, you cannot fault it for smoothness of operation, serving up a creamy, gentle wave of momentum. But if you were anticipating outright, tar-rippling grunt, the Everest leaves one in question over the advertised outputs. This was a sentiment observed by a number of seasoned testers during the evening fireside discussions. You might even be compelled to stick with the cheaper 2.0 BiT.
On the whole, this new Everest is a pleasant evolution, with more purposeful looks, a better interior, more refined powertrain and smarter features.
How customers will respond to the repositioning and loftier price point remains to be seen.
