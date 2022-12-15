The new Ranger also comes with a single-turbo 2.0 four-cylinder diesel with 125kW and 405Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic.
PRICES
- Base:
- 2.0L SiT Double Cab 4x2 6MT — R486,000
- 2.0L SiT Double Cab 4x4 6MT — R528,600
- XL:
- 2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x2 6MT — R529,900
- 2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x2 6AT — R544,400
- 2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x4 6MT — R607,300
- 2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x4 6AT — R621,900
- XLT:
- 2.0L SiT Double Cab XLT 4x2 6AT — R592,700
- 2.0L SiT Double Cab XLT 4x4 6AT — R669,800
- 2.0L BiT Double Cab XLT 4x2 10AT — R702,300
- 2.0L BiT Double Cab XLT 4x4 10AT — R782,100
- Wildtrak:
- 2.0L BiT Double Cab Wildtrak 4x2 10AT — R778,300
- 2.0L BiT Double Cab Wildtrak 4x4 10AT — R867,700
- 3.0L V6 Double Cab Wildtrak 4WD 10AT — R953,500
Included is a four-year/120,000km warranty and four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.
FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Ranger is a toughie with a tender side
Image: Supplied
The Double Cab versions of Ford’s new Ranger have touched down in South Africa, with the remainder of the 24 models — including the workhorse single cab and practical Rap Cab models — to arrive in early 2023.
The one-tonne bakkie is built for export to 180 markets at Ford’s Silverton plant in Pretoria, and shares its T6 platform with the new-generation Volkswagen Amarok which goes on sale here early next year. As part of a cost-saving partnership the two vehicles share chassis and engines but have their own distinct exterior and exterior styling.
Inspired by the “tough truck” design of the larger Ford F-150 sold in the US, the new blue oval bakkie adopts a more muscular look than the outgoing Ranger, with a more upright bonnet and squarer lines, together with a distinctive new grille and signature C-clamp headlights. For the first time, the Ranger offers matrix LED headlights.
Bold wheel-arches provide a planted stance, while the top models have a sidestep behind the rear wheels to improve access to the load box. An upgraded chassis rides on a wheelbase 50mm longer and a track 50mm wider than the previous Ranger.
Despite its more bluff shape the new Ranger has a similar drag coefficient to its more streamlined predecessor. This, together with improvements to its noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels, has created a bakkie that cruises with a quiet and refined nature.
New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing
I drove Ford’s new one tonner at its media launch in the Western Cape last week and there’s a palpable step up in sophistication over the old bakkie. Over several hundred kilometres of tar and off-road trails, the Ranger displayed impressive polish and poise over varying surfaces, and the newcomer seems well armed to take on the segment-leading Toyota Hilux in sales.
Like its Amarok cousin, which I’d driven the week before, the Ford feels very solid and displays almost SUV-like refinement. With an empty load bay and running on workhorse-focused rear leaf spring suspension, the Ranger’s ride comfort understandably isn’t quite in the SUV league but it delivers one of the best bump-soaking performances in the segment.
Handling has improved too due to a larger footprint and revised suspension, and the Ranger hustled through twisty mountain passes with less body roll than expected for a big bakkie.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the Ranger has a car-like cabin with a digital instrument panel and prominent 10.1-inch or 12-inch portrait-style centre touchscreen with Ford’s signature Sync 4A connectivity and entertainment system. The Wildtrak has premium soft-touch materials and there are six pre-wired switches in the overhead console for accessories.
While the digital instrument cluster and large infotainment screen are shared with the Amarok, the Ford forges its own design path in its seat upholstery, air vents and control buttons. The roomy cabin comfortably takes four or five adults, with good leg- and headroom in the back seat.
Ford’s bakkie has improved as a workhorse too. The loadbox has expanded to accommodate a full-size Euro pallet (it couldn’t previously), the tailgate is connected to the central locking so the vehicle is fully secured with one button click, there are power points in the load box, and the Wildtrak models have an optional electrically operated roller shutter.
Exclusively available in the range-topping Wildtrak model is a 3.0l V6 turbo diesel engine that comes from the Ford F-150.
With outputs of 184kW and 600Nm it is the mightiest diesel engine on offer in South Africa’s bakkie league (it’s also offered in the Amarok) and is delivered to the road via a 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive. While it isn’t excitingly punchy in a hot-hatch way, the vehicle I drove at sea level has gutsy torque across a broad powerband that makes for easy-going cruising and overtaking performance.
I also drove the 2.0 diesel 10-speed XLT, one down from the flagship Wildtrak grade, and the 155kW/500Nm four-cylinder biturbo engine, inherited from the outgoing Ranger Raptor, delivers honest performance with a soft-spoken nature. It felt livelier than the heavier and more aerodynamically challenged Raptor.
PRICES
Included is a four-year/120,000km warranty and four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.
