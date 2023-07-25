However, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng pointed out that they were in a love triangle. He said the defence could not say there was no fight between Mkhize and Kelly after evidence was led that Mkhize had pulled Kelly’s braids out at the hospital after Meyiwa was declared dead.
Defence lawyer suggests Kelly Khumalo 'wanted to get rid' of Senzo Meyiwa
One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggested to the Pretoria high court on Tuesday that the footballer's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo “wanted to get rid of him”.
“The person who had a sour relationship with the deceased [Meyiwa] was Kelly Khumalo. She wanted to get rid of him,” said advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the five accused, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
Mshololo referred to an SMS Kelly sent to her sister and state witness Zandile “Zandi” Khumalo, stating she wanted out of the relationship. In one of the SMSs Kelly sent to Zandile, Kelly said: “All I can do is hope and pray that each day I am getting to my day of being free from him.”
Mshololo asked the court to play Zandile's TV interview with eNCA in which she spoke about the day of the shooting. In the interview she suggested police were looking everywhere but at Senzo's wife Mandisa Mkhize. Zandile alleged the murder might have been a hit meant for Kelly.
Mshololo said the court did not have any records showing Mkhize did not want a relationship with Meyiwa.
Mshololo calls Zandile Khumalo's testimony 'a fabrication'
However, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng pointed out that they were in a love triangle. He said the defence could not say there was no fight between Mkhize and Kelly after evidence was led that Mkhize had pulled Kelly’s braids out at the hospital after Meyiwa was declared dead.
Zandile testified that Kelly was assaulted at Botshelong hospital by Mkhize's friends.
On Monday, Mshololo suggested that as Zandile was not in the kitchen when the other shots went off, she could not dispute that Kelly might have disarmed the intruder and shot Senzo.
Mshololo said Ntuli denied being at the house during the robbery.
Zandile maintained she saw two intruders but said the police would be the best people to say how the accused were involved in the matter.
Mshololo concluded her cross-examination and the state started with its re-examination of Zandile.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder at Kelly's home in 2014. All have pleaded not guilty.
The trial is continuing.
