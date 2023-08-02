Air curtains direct flow through the wheel arches, a frontal lower spoiler cuts drag and stabilising fins beneath the vehicle assist with the business of slicing through the air. Note the rear diffuser incorporating a triple-pipe set-up. In the more expensive Circuit model, you also get functional vents for the bonnet, a carbon fibre roof and mechanical limited-slip differential.
FIRST DRIVE | Why the Toyota GR Corolla is an enthusiast's dream
Image: Supplied
Most carmakers have announced a cut-off date for internal combustion engines. Japanese giant Toyota seems to have taken a more conservative, holistic approach regarding its electrification strategy.
Though there are full-electric vehicles (EVs) in the mix, there is a leaning towards pushing hybrids in the mass market, in addition to furthering the paths of diesel and petrol for regions where battery-powered offerings alone would not work.
Their commitment to the performance motorist has not gone quiet either, as evidenced by the formation of the Gazoo Racing (GR) vehicles range. Think of the GR as what M is to BMW, RS to Audi and AMG to Mercedes: tiers with dedicated focus on the fast stuff.
Not just fast, in the case of Toyota GR, but fast and engaging. The brief includes preserving manual transmissions. Last week the company launched the new GR Corolla, in three-pedal format. And as we learnt during our test day at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane, it is all the better for this.
By now you would have done your research on the oily bits of the GR Corolla. But we will offer a short technical recap in any case. The GR Corolla plays in the well-populated C-segment hot hatchback arena against the Volkswagen Golf R, Audi S3, BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A 35.
Visually, it has an expectedly pumped-up look, but that is not just for theatrical purposes, as track has been increased by 60mm at the front and 90mm at the rear. It is 13kg lighter, 35mm longer and rides 10mm lower than a standard Corolla hatchback. The aggressive aerodynamic exterior kit is functional, with elements such as the distinctive “matrix” front grille that channels air to radiator, turbocharger and braking system.
Image: Supplied
Air curtains direct flow through the wheel arches, a frontal lower spoiler cuts drag and stabilising fins beneath the vehicle assist with the business of slicing through the air. Note the rear diffuser incorporating a triple-pipe set-up. In the more expensive Circuit model, you also get functional vents for the bonnet, a carbon fibre roof and mechanical limited-slip differential.
Pricing for the Core version kicks off at R841,000 and the Circuit goes for R902,400. A nine-services/90,000km service and three-year/100,000km warranty are included.
Behind the wheel, the GR Corolla has a typically sporty feel, with its sculpted seats, three-spoke wheel and aluminium pedals. The ambience is a reserved one — no over the top shades or superfluous decorative bits — with black and grey the dominating shades.
Press the Start button and the 1.6l, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol buzzes into life. Easing out onto the circuit, the Corolla feels instantly familiar — kinship with the GR Yaris coming to the fore. Floor it in first and the motor is wonderfully responsive, zinging to redline, tachometer needle bouncing at the limiter before you snatch second.
Defined shifter gates, plus light, short throws make the six-speed easy to operate in the heat of hard driving. As with the GR Yaris, the engine has deeper lungs and better flexibility than expected of a boosted three-cylinder. In the case of the Corolla, it packs more grunt, quoting 221kW and 360Nm.
According to Toyota, the 0-100km/h sprint time is 5.29 seconds, applying to both the Core and Circuit models. While it might not conquer the Golf R in a straight line duel, it is likely to run rings around its German counterpart in a twisty setting.
Image: Supplied
Dynamically, the GR Corolla is a sharpened instrument. Its body structure is replete with structural reinforcements, optimised suspension geometry and uprated chassis componentry. On the track it feels purpose-built, lapping up heavy-handedness.
Against the more compact GR Yaris, the wider footprint of the GR Corolla makes for a slightly more grown-up, composed feel, vs the terrier-like character of its smaller sibling.
The electric power steering system has a speed-sensing function which dials in weight as velocity increases. It felt precise around the technical corners of Zwartkops, loading up assuringly over the faster sweeps. The four-wheel drive system offers tenacious grip, distributing power according to driving mode.
Its sportiest setting splits power with a bias towards the rear axle, which means the committed driver could induce dramatic, four-wheel drifts if he or she felt so inclined.
Stopping abilities from the ventilated discs (356mm front; 297mm) proved fade free. Both the Core and Circuit models roll on 18-inch alloys, painted black, with a 15-spoke design, wearing in 235/40 Yokohama Advan tyres.
We look forward to spending more time with the GR Corolla. But based on our track interaction with the model, there is no doubting its credentials as a thoroughbred hot hatchback for the enthusiast.
