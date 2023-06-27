FIRST DRIVE | Updated Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains an accomplished corner-carver

The Stelvio was launched in 2017 as Alfa Romeo’s first SUV and has been lauded for living up to the Italian carmaker’s sporty driving ethos.
In 2021 the interior was updated with the latest infotainment, and the five-year-old premium SUV has now undergone a styling refresh with a modern interpretation of the brand’s distinctive “Trilobo” grille sporting a V-shaped central shield and side “whiskers”. Also new are “3+3” headlights, as seen on the smaller Tonale SUV, recalling a famous feature introduced by the iconic Alfa Romeo SZ Zagato of the 1990s.
The hi-tech headlights are full-LED adaptive Matrix units that adjust to provide maximum illumination without blinding other road users. At the rear the Stelvio adopts new taillights with a transparent finish.
Inside, the instrument panel has a new digital TFT screen that can be reconfigured into three layouts: Evolved, Relax, and Heritage.
There are no mechanical changes but a drive in the Western Cape at the Stelvio’s media launch last week hosted by importer Stellantis revealed the premium SUV’s driving enjoyment hasn’t been blunted by age.
The all-wheel drive Stelvio is one of the lightest SUVs in its class thanks to a lightweight body structure and carbon fibre driveshaft, and its driving dynamics are enhanced by double wishbone front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, together with a limited-slip differential and 50/50 weight distribution. The Q4 all-wheel drive system powers the rear wheels by default but can transfer 50% of the power to the front when driving conditions dictate.
Named after the serpentine Stelvio mountain pass in northern Italy, with its 48 hairpin bends, the Stelvio was designed for a visceral driving experience despite its elevated 165mm ground clearance.
The refreshed Stelvio is initially available in a 2.0T Veloce model, with the more powerful 375kW V6-engined QV to arrive later.
The Veloce is powerful enough to be entertaining, and the 206kW/400Nm provided spirited thrust on roads that snaked through the Cape’s mountains. The Stelvio handles better than most SUVs, with steering that feels satisfyingly sharp when the car is set into the most dynamic of its three modes.
The eight-speed auto transmission is a slick shifter when left to its own devices, but there are large paddle shifters on the steering for drivers wishing to be more involved.
Image: Supplied
Image: SUPPLIED
The corner-carving skills don’t come as a surprise given this is an Alfa Romeo, but it’s the Stelvio’s ability to combine sporty handling with a plush ride that stands out. The vehicle rides over scarred tar and gravel roads with a bump-soaking finesse that makes it a capable long-distance family adventure vehicle.
All-round refinement is impressive too, with the Stelvio displaying a solid feel and minimal noise intrusion. In fact, one thing missing from the experience is a sporty sound, and the four-cylinder engine seems almost too hushed.
The premium SUV comes with bountiful safety features including forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. Electrically-powered front seats, eight-speaker audio system, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, an automatic tailgate and premium sports leather seats are also part of an extensive luxury package inside the spacious SUV.
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0T Veloce is priced at R1,205,500 with a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
