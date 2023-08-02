EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Wednesday after the party's 10th anniversary rally at the weekend.
Some political commentators and politicians this week condemned the party leader for chanting “Kill the Boer” at the FNB Stadium during the party's celebrations.
WATCH LIVE | EFF's Julius Malema briefs the media amid ‘Kill the Boer’ chant uproar
