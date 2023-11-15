REVIEW | Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is a barrage of g-forces

“Here’s our R20.7m sports car. Go play with it on the track and drive it as hard as you want.”

That was essentially the brief from Ferrari when it invited me to experience the new SF90 XX Stradale around Fiorano, the brand’s private test track at its home base near Maranello.

That’s quite a vote of confidence by a company launching its most powerful road car to date. The XX badge has until now been reserved for Ferrari track specials and the new SF90, available as coupe and an open-topped Spider, is the first street-legal car to wear it, hence the name Stradale (street in Italian).

Based on the mid-engined SF90 plug-in hybrid, which until now has been Ferrari’s most potent road weapon, the XX ups the ante with more power and optimised aerodynamics.

The twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors have been tweaked to produce 757kW of thrust — 22kW more than the standard SF90 — fed to the wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

A 12.5kW increase to the 4.0l V8’s output was achieved by means of new pistons and polishing the inlet and exhaust ducts.

Ferrari has unleashed a fuller and richer sound from the eight-cylinder engine by optimising the “hot tube” system which runs from the turbine exit and transmits combustion pulsations into the cabin.

In order not to wake up the neighbours, the car can be driven up to 25km in full electric mode at speeds up to 135km/h.