Five things to know about TimesLIVE taking on the 2024 Simola Hillclimb
Image: Supplied
This week, flying the flag for TimesLIVE Motoring, I will be jetting down to Knysna with Suzuki South Africa to take part in the 2024 Simola Hillclimb: an annual motorsport spectacular that plays out across a fairly treacherous, 1.9km ascent to the Simola Golf and Country Estate. Here are five things you should know about this year's challenge.
1: Four drivers going head-to-head for class victory
There are numerous classes in the Simola Hillclimb catering for everything from modified saloon cars and road-going supercars to new energy vehicles and standard production cars. This year Suzuki South Africa has entered three of its Swift Sport hatchbacks in Class A1 that, forming part of the latter, is open to vehicles powered by a factory-fitted four-cylinder engine with forced induction (i.e. equipped with a turbo or supercharger).
Piloting the TimesLIVE branded machine, I'll be going up against fellow motoring scribe Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media) and advanced driving instructor Wesley Greybe. Joining us in the battle for Class A1 is Giles Missing in his privately entered Swift Sport.
Place your bets now.
Image: Supplied
2: Stock standard Swift Sports for the win
While I cannot speak for Missing's 2020 model, I can tell you that the three Swift Sport models entered by Suzuki South Africa have received zero fettling. Not only does this level the playing field, it serves to showcase the capabilities of a junior hot-hatchback anybody can walk into a Suzuki showroom and purchase for R432,900 (the auto is R23k dearer).
Probably one of the most 'affordable' enthusiast cars on the market today, this buys you a capable little package powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 103kW at 5,500rpm and 230Nm of torque from 2,500rpm to 3,500rpm. Suzuki claims a top speed of 205km/h and a 0-100km/h time of eight seconds (manual and auto).
Tipping the scales at under 1,000kg, nimble handling is ensured thanks to the fitting of a sharper-than-your-gran's standard Swift suspension system equipped with special Monroe front struts and rear shock absorbers; a lower ride height, higher roll stiffness and a set of striking 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 195/50 profile rubber. It is a fairly simple approach but one that should make the Swift Sport a lot of fun to blast up the hill.
Image: Supplied
3: The time to beat is ...
As I'm fiercely competitive (there's no such thing as 'just for fun'), I had to find out what the current Swift Sport record is at Simola. Turns out teammate Greybe set an impressive time of 54.395 during one of the qualifying rounds (on a dry track) at last year's event. So this, dear readers, is what I need to try better when qualifying kicks off. No pressure.
Image: Supplied
4: The fun starts on Saturday
After the classic cars fire up the course on May 3, the King of the Hill competitors (for cars built post-1995) will begin lining up at the start line from 9.05am on May 4 for four timed practice sessions. After a lunch break we return to tackle the first three qualifying rounds.
On Sunday morning the event opens with a warm-up at 9.05am, followed by the last three qualifying opportunities that will determine which three competitors from each of the classes will progress to the Class Finals after the lunch break. The top qualifying times across all six sessions also decide the finalists for the Top 10 Shootouts as the battle for the King of the Hill titles reaches its climax in each of the three categories: road cars and supercars, modified saloon cars, single seaters and sports cars. Talk about action-packed.
Image: Supplied
5: But don't forget about the street parade on Friday
If you are keen to witness some hooliganism unfold across the usually placid Knysna streets then be sure to attend the Parade on Waterfront Drive. Yep, never underestimate the social media-worthy showmanship of 50+ racing drivers all fired-up by bravado, cheering spectators brandishing smartphone cameras and the acrid smell of burning rubber. A splendid time is guaranteed for all when it starts at 5.15pm on May 3.
Watch this space (or follow me on Instagram) for more updates as they happen.
