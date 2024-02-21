If you’re anxious to jump on the popular compact family crossover SUV bandwagon, Honda South Africa has introduced a new alternative.
FIRST DRIVE | Honda Elevate hopes to stand out in competitive segment
If you’re anxious to jump on the popular compact family crossover SUV bandwagon, Honda South Africa has introduced a new alternative.
The new Elevate launches in two specification levels, with prices for this Chery Tiggo 4 Pro-sized crossover starting at R369,900 for the Comfort manual and R429,900 for the Elegance CVT.
The new model enters the market and replaces the smaller WR-V, which measured 3,999mm in length. The Elevate is 4,132mm long and enters a fiercely competitive niche that includes the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue.
The blocky styling is unusual, with a squared-off front, LED lamps, a signature DRLs and a contoured rear. The Comfort model is perched on 16” alloy wheels and the Elegance rides on 18s, but both benefit from roomy quarters fit for four or five passengers.
Standard fitment items include a high resolution 8” touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry, rear parking sensors and a multi-angle reverse parking camera, while the Elegance model adds a 7” TFT multi-information display and a wireless smartphone charger.
Boot capacity is rated at 458l and safety features include front, side and curtain airbags on the Elegance grade, while the Comfort derivative offers two front airbags. Both are powered by the same 1.5l petrol engine generating 89kW and 145Nm.
The media drive revealed a decent and sorted chassis on various surface conditions. Honda claims a fuel consumption average of 6.1l per 100km and the powertrain felt refined enough and suitable to the applications of family wheels, with robust enough torque for urban travel.
The CVT felt less droning in operation than usual, while the chassis and damping is decent and sorted on various surfaces. The steering wheel is wellweighted with keen responses, and the brakes and grip make for a sure-footed crossover SUV. The six-speed manual transmission car wasn’t available for test driving at the launch.
The new model is available in six colours, including a new Phoenix Orange and Obsidian Blue.
The all-new new Honda Elevate is sold standard with a four-year/60,000km service plan, five-year/200,000km warranty and three-year roadside assistance.
Pricing
Elevate 1.5 Comfort manual — R369,900
Elevate 1.5 Elegance CVT — R429,900
