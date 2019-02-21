Kvyat shoots Toro Rosso to the top of the F1 testing timesheets

Russian returnee Daniil Kvyat put his Honda-powered Toro Rosso on top of Formula One's testing timesheets at the Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday with the fastest lap yet in 2019.

After former Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen led the way for Alfa Romeo in the morning, Kvyat went quicker at the end of the day with a lap of one minute 17.704 seconds on the softest and fastest type of tyre.

"We always knew we were going to end up P1," joked the Russian, who was dropped by Toro Rosso in 2017 and spent a year as a Ferrari simulator driver before being given another chance by the Red Bull-owned team.

"The priority was not that (to be fastest) but to bounce back after the first day which wasn't ideal," added Kvyat. "Today we covered more (laps) than planned. A productive day."

Kvyat did 137 laps, one less than Raikkonen's top tally but more than Sebastian Vettel's 134 for Ferrari, in an impressive showing for Honda after years of being plagued by poor reliability and performance.