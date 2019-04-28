Motorsport

Bottas wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix and retakes championship lead

Just one point now separates the two Mercedes-AMG drivers

28 April 2019 - 16:01 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas put on a flawless driving performance to win the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Valtteri Bottas won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday and retook the Formula One lead from team mate Lewis Hamilton after a fourth successive one-two finish for Mercedes.

Britain's five times world champion Hamilton finished second to drop one point behind his Finnish team mate, who started the race on pole position, while Sebastian Vettel was third for Ferrari.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fifth, behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but the Monegasque took an extra point for the fastest lap.

