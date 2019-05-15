Motorsport

Formula One

Bottas fastest in Spanish F1 test

Mercedes continues setting the pace after scoring its fifth one-two of the season at Sunday's Grand Prix in Barcelona

15 May 2019 - 09:06 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas was quickest at the Circuit de Catalunya test on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters

Valtteri Bottas continued the Mercedes domination of Formula One with the fastest lap in testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday.

The Finn, second in the championship after losing to team mate Lewis Hamilton in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, lapped with a best time of one minute 15.511 seconds.

The time was slower than his Saturday pole of 1:15.406 but still considerably quicker than Hamilton's best lap in qualifying.

Bottas also did 131 laps, the equivalent of almost two race distances.

Champions Mercedes have won all of the first five races of the season with one-two finishes.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second fastest in 1:16.933 with Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat third on the timesheets in 1:17.679.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi, the Williams reserve driver, covered the most distance with 134 laps, but was also the slowest.

The next race is the Monaco Grand Prix on May 26.

