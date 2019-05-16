Alonso uninjured after high-speed crash during Indy 500 practice

Motorsport

Fernando Alonso hit the wall three times after losing traction.
Spaniard Fernando Alonso escaped injury when he crashed during an Indianapolis 500 practice run on Wednesday after his car lost traction in the middle of turn three and made contact with the wall three times.

The double Formula One world champion's No 66 McLaren Racing Chevrolet slid into the wall on the exit of turn three before skidding across the track into the interior barrier and striking the outside barrier again.

When his car came to a stop, the 37-year-old managed to get out unassisted and was later checked, cleared and released from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Infield Medical Center.

"It was understeer on the car, and even if I lifted the throttle on the entry of the corner, it was not enough, and I lost completely the front aero," Alonso said.

"The wall came too close and too quickly. Unfortunately, it happened today. We will lose a little bit of running time again. I'm sorry for the team, but we will learn and hopefully we will come back stronger tomorrow."

Before the crash, Alonso had recorded 46 laps, with a best of 225,43mp/h (362,79km/h).

On May 26, Alonso will try to join Graham Hill as the second driver to achieve the "Triple Crown of Motorsport" by adding an Indy 500 win to his triumphs at the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It will mark the second time Alonso has taken part in the race, which he led in 2017, before retiring with an engine problem.

