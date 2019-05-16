Alonso uninjured after high-speed crash during Indy 500 practice

"The wall came too close and too quickly. Unfortunately, it happened today. We will lose a little bit of running time again. I'm sorry for the team, but we will learn and hopefully we will come back stronger tomorrow."

Before the crash, Alonso had recorded 46 laps, with a best of 225,43mp/h (362,79km/h).

On May 26, Alonso will try to join Graham Hill as the second driver to achieve the "Triple Crown of Motorsport" by adding an Indy 500 win to his triumphs at the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It will mark the second time Alonso has taken part in the race, which he led in 2017, before retiring with an engine problem.